TIAA Trust National Association Sells 324 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,519.20. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $181.36 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average is $169.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.