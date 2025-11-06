Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,557,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,075,000 after buying an additional 480,354 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $732,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

XLG stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

