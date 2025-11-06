TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 460,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,191,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 716,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

