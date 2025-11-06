Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $206,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $617,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $256.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.56. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

