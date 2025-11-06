Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRR
Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,269,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,356,000 after buying an additional 666,593 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,059,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,179,000 after buying an additional 581,061 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 793,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after buying an additional 277,426 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,773,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after buying an additional 171,235 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $63.60.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.25 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Red Rock Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Red Rock Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Red Rock Resorts
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.