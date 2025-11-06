Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 42,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $2,480,668.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 129,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,848.21. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,606. Corporate insiders own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,269,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,356,000 after buying an additional 666,593 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,059,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,179,000 after buying an additional 581,061 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 793,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after buying an additional 277,426 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,773,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after buying an additional 171,235 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.25 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Red Rock Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

