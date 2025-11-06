Comparing SUNation Energy (SUNE) & Its Competitors

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SUNation Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14% SUNation Energy Competitors -27.21% -21.44% -3.78%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy’s rivals have a beta of -76.00, suggesting that their average share price is 7,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SUNation Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 SUNation Energy Competitors 426 1183 1831 80 2.44

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 3.90%. Given SUNation Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SUNation Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNation Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $55.79 million -$15.85 million 0.00 SUNation Energy Competitors $18.52 billion $321.02 million -4.34

SUNation Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy. SUNation Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SUNation Energy rivals beat SUNation Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

SUNation Energy Company Profile

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

