Analysts Set Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price at $550.38

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $550.3750.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 190.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $36,188,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.7% in the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $521.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $572.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

