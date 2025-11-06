Head-To-Head Analysis: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA)

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roma Green Finance and NerdWallet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance $12.20 million 2.43 -$3.56 million N/A N/A NerdWallet $687.60 million 1.33 $30.40 million $0.62 19.42

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Roma Green Finance and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 1 0 0 0 1.00 NerdWallet 0 3 3 0 2.50

NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Risk and Volatility

Roma Green Finance has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roma Green Finance and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet 6.11% 2.54% 2.05%

Summary

NerdWallet beats Roma Green Finance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

