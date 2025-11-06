TIAA Trust National Association Takes $218,000 Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 76.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.