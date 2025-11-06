Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $527.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citizens Jmp from $485.00 to $527.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDGL. Bank of America raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.42.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $475.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.09 and a 200 day moving average of $355.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $496.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $287.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at $959,380.40. This represents a 79.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Taub sold 43,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $15,388,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 461,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,988,740.36. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and sold 248,642 shares worth $91,388,103. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,099,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,523 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 317,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,898,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 244,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,068,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

