State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,100 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

