State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 41,400 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.