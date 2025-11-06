Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $823,469.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $2,705,438.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,227.02. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 106,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,558 over the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Upstart by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

