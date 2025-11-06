Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,797.97. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

