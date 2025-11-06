State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1,579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 782.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FHN opened at $21.51 on Thursday. First Horizon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

