State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $286,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,574 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $4,154,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

DKS stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

