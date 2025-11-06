Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Tcp Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $469.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.06. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.16 million. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.