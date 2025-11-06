TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Shares in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 583.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 165,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 747,556 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.