TIAA Trust National Association Sells 31,206 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $7,398,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

