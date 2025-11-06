Versor Investments LP Invests $322,000 in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,170,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,551,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,111,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,007,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 1,493.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 368,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 345,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is presently 77.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Zacks Research raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural Gas

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 10,509 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $472,905.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,490. The trade was a 16.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,869 shares of company stock worth $1,882,588. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

