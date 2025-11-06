TIAA Trust National Association Sells 591 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Clorox were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Clorox by 69.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3%

CLX opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

