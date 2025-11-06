Versor Investments LP Sells 5,966 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 11,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

