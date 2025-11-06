TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $416.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

