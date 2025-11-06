TIAA Trust National Association Buys 433 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $126,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,393.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.69. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $194.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

