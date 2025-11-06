Versor Investments LP Sells 34,900 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,508,268.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,138,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,535,202.10. The trade was a 4.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,067,774 shares of company stock worth $94,106,585 and sold 86,231 shares worth $2,709,742. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.22. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

