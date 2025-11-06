Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG Position Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 66.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

PRG stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $595.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.11 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

