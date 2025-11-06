Versor Investments LP Has $312,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,183,061 shares of company stock valued at $523,510,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

