Versor Investments LP Buys 7,900 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.0% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $549.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $79,295.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,080.78. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $283,031.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,837.50. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,926 shares of company stock valued at $711,364. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.