Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

TRUP stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 163.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $388,497.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,016.85. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,413,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,119 over the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

