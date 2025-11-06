7,533 Shares in Vicor Corporation $VICR Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 76.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,075,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,822.52. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $1,462,501.91. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,018. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Vicor Trading Up 7.4%

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $94.88 on Thursday. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

