Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in First BanCorp. $FBP

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,148 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 953,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,627,898.10. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBP

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.