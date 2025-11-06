Versor Investments LP Takes $412,000 Position in The Chemours Company $CC

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth $798,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 116.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 399,097 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 55.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. Chemours’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

