Versor Investments LP Has $371,000 Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 437,550 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,569 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,681,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 285,872 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 5,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,166 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 5.5%

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $663.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $25,004.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,926.43. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,109 shares in the company, valued at $330,936.62. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,853 shares of company stock worth $112,101 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

