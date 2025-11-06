Versor Investments LP Makes New $422,000 Investment in Root, Inc. $ROOT

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Root by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $48,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Root by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Root by 30.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Root had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Root from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Root from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Root from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $965,325.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,642.24. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $516,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,041.24. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

