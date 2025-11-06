Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in PagerDuty $PD

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 2,235.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $123.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. PagerDuty had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. PagerDuty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

