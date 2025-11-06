Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

NMRK opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $863.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.12 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

