Maplebear Inc. $CART Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Maplebear by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Maplebear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Maplebear by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maplebear by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Maplebear by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,680. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Fox Advisors raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Maplebear from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

