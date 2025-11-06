Strs Ohio Sells 8,972 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mattel by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,089,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 386.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,170 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 247.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,651,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mattel by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,799,000 after acquiring an additional 578,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Mattel Stock Up 4.0%

MAT opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.