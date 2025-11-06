Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 103.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $917.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $845.56 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $927.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,042.31.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Pacific Land has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

