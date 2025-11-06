Strs Ohio Has $1.42 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $222.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.25. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.17 and a 52-week high of $226.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

