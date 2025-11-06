Strs Ohio Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 81.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 456.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,823.65. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.