Strs Ohio Purchases 2,700 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,150.96. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $129.51 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

