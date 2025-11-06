Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.55 and traded as high as $27.59. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 1,162,773 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

