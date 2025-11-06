Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $18.50. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 920,650 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

See Also

