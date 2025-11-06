Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 9% – What’s Next?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.13. Approximately 1,965,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 892,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Globalstar Stock Up 9.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.