ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $18.46. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 1,871,576 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at $235,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

