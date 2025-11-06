AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as high as $9.75. AudioCodes shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 244,364 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $277.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 133,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 880,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

