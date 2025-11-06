Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 827,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 741,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Beeline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beeline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Beeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beeline

Beeline Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Beeline had a negative net margin of 288.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.66%.

Insider Transactions at Beeline

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Moe purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,800. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph David Freedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 165,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,182.40. This represents a 6.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beeline during the first quarter worth about $360,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beeline during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Beeline during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beeline in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beeline in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beeline

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.