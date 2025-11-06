Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.50 and traded as high as C$74.23. Finning International shares last traded at C$73.87, with a volume of 348,221 shares.

FTT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Finning International from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$69.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.50.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

