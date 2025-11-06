OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $13.60. OMV shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 8,679 shares changing hands.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on OMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised OMV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of OMV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. OMV had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OMV AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

